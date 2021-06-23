Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. attorney expects it could take years to catch up on backlog jury trial cases due to pandemic

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, schools, and even the court system switched to Zoom to get work done. But, for jury trials, that wasn’t an option.

“Just not possible because there’s no direct confrontation, there are issues regarding the jury itself, so just too many constitutional implications to go that route,” Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said.

Now that Kentucky courts can get back in session, Fayette County has a backlog of about 144 cases set for trial, more than 70 are pending homicide cases.

“There is a lot of work to be done between now and catching up which I think will probably take a couple of years,” Red Corn said.

In the scheduling process, Red Corn expects to prioritize cases in which defendants are incarcerated pending the outcome of their trials and child sexual abuse cases.

She has a message for those victims and witnesses waiting even longer for a verdict.

“We recognize your frustration and we’re sorry for the circumstances we find ourselves in,” Red Corn said. “We’re trying to get things up and running again, we’re working and ready to try these cases, and it’s not going to happen as quickly as it should but it is happening.”

The first jury trial is expected to start mid-July.

Red Corn said rules in the courtroom regarding face masks and social distancing will be left up to the judge and can vary from trial to trial.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
The 37th annual Great Race will make scenic stops along 2,300 miles through several states....
2021 Great Race makes stop in Cape Girardeau
A suspect is dead after being shot in an exchange of gunfire with police in De Soto, Missouri.
Missouri suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with officers

Latest News

According to an inspection by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, more than 800 school buses...
More than 800 school buses rated as defective in Mo.
822 Mo. school buses rated as defective
822 Mo. school buses rated as defective
Great Race stops in Cape
Great Race stops in Cape
Greene Co. reporting 94 new cases a day
Greene Co. reporting 94 new cases a day
Cape Girardeau natives Kenny Foeste and Ted McClellan drove a 1950 Lincoln to the finish line...
Cape Girardeau natives participate in 2021 Great Race