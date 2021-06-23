Heartland Votes
KY 1949/Wadesboro Road in Marshall Co. restricted to 3-ton load limit at Smith Creek Bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has reduced the load limit to three tons on a section of KY 1949/Wadesboro Road in Marshall County.(WVIR)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has reduced the load limit to three tons on a section of KY 1949/Wadesboro Road in Marshall County.

A sign has been posted on the Smith Creek Bridge at KY 1949/Wadesboro Road mile point 6.536. 

This bridge is along KY 1949 approximately half a mile north of the KY 3526/Tom Lane Road intersection.

The bridge was previously rated for up to 40-ton loads. 

A recent inspection found steel beams in the bridge sub-structure had deteriorated. 

The KYTC Division of Maintenance ordered the bridge reduced to a three ton load limit. 

Signs indicating the weight limit have been posted at each end of the bridge.

The new load limit restricts the bridge to vehicles no heavier than an unloaded pickup truck or SUV.

