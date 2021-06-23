Heartland Votes
Hawley introduces legislative agenda that would hire 100,000 new police officers

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Senator Josh Hawley is looking to increase the number of law enforcement officers.

The Missouri Senator has introduced a legislative agenda to hire 100,000 new police officers.

In a statement, Hawley’s office said the bill is also intended to boost public morale.

“American families aren’t safe, but they deserve to be,” Hawley said. “And they can be if we will act. This is not the time to defund the police or vilify them, but to support the brave men and women in blue - and put more of them on the streets. Immediately.”

Hawley’s proposals also include added protection for officers and other law enforcement officials.

Included in the agenda are bills intended to:

  • Create a 50% increase in maximum penalties for assaulting federal officers
  • Direct the Department of Justice to work with the Department of Homeland Security to create programs to protect judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officials
  • Double the penalty for doxing federal law enforcement
  • Increase penalty for damage to federal courthouses
  • Increase penalties for unauthorized access to locations where federal judges and prosecutors
  • Increase penalties for ambushing enforcement officers
  • Create a separate criminal offense for targeting people for their status as a law enforcement officer
  • Create an amendment to the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act that would extend concealed carry rights to federal judges and prosecutors

