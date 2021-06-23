Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer

A beautiful day at Rend Lake near the marina. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
A beautiful day at Rend Lake near the marina. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)((Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It will be another beautiful summer day in the Heartland.

Wake-up temps are starting off cool in the 50s.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with light winds out of the south.

Afternoon highs will warm back up into the low-to-mid 80s.

Tonight, more clouds will move into the Heartland with temps dropping into the lower 60s.

Thursday morning we’ll be keeping a close eye on a storm complex northwest of the Heartland.

If the storms move in during the morning, hours temperatures will be much cooler.

If not, Thursday will be very warm and humid.

Warmer temps and humidity will stick around heading into the weekend.

Better chances for rain and storms arrive over the weekend and into next week.

Some storms could be strong on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
The 37th annual Great Race will make scenic stops along 2,300 miles through several states....
2021 Great Race makes stop in Cape Girardeau
A suspect is dead after being shot in an exchange of gunfire with police in De Soto, Missouri.
Missouri suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with officers

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Slightly Warmer Today
A bright, sunny day in Farmington, Mo.
First Alert: Temps fall after sunset
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another cool night ahead. Warmer tomorrow afternoon.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
One more cool night, before we start warming up again