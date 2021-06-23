First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer

(KFVS) - It will be another beautiful summer day in the Heartland.

Wake-up temps are starting off cool in the 50s.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with light winds out of the south.

Afternoon highs will warm back up into the low-to-mid 80s.

Tonight, more clouds will move into the Heartland with temps dropping into the lower 60s.

Thursday morning we’ll be keeping a close eye on a storm complex northwest of the Heartland.

If the storms move in during the morning, hours temperatures will be much cooler.

If not, Thursday will be very warm and humid.

Warmer temps and humidity will stick around heading into the weekend.

Better chances for rain and storms arrive over the weekend and into next week.

Some storms could be strong on Saturday and Sunday.

