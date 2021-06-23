Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Delta variant detected in Missouri wastewater samples

Researchers detect the Delta COVID-19 variant in wastewater samples in Missouri
Researchers detect the Delta COVID-19 variant in wastewater samples in Missouri(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s new proof the Delta variant of the coronavirus is in Missouri after researchers detect it in samples of wastewater.

“I think we’ve come a long way. I just don’t think it’s over yet,” said Marc Johnson, a microbiology professor at The University of Missouri.

Johnson said researchers first detected the Delta variant in samples from Branson.

“We started to see it in early May. It started off right on the Arkansas border in southern Missouri. But it had spread pretty well throughout the state within two weeks of its arrival,” he said.

As for in southeast Missouri, Johnson said researchers did find the Delta variant in a wastewater sample from Marston.

“You had a small spike in the middle of May in Cape, but at that point it was still the UK variant. Not to be too ominous, but it’ll get there,” said Johnson.

“We’ve kind of been behind the other counties and other areas in Missouri,” said Maria Davis with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

According to Davis, seeing the Delta variant detected in wastewater samples across the state helps frontline workers anticipate what’s to come in southeast Missouri.

“We’re able to communicate that information, preparing them for possible increases in those hospitalizations,” said Davis.

Both Davis and Johnson said the spread of the Delta variant is just another reason to get vaccinated against covid-19.

“If it spreads faster in the community, it then eventually will get to those vulnerable populations, and if they’re not vaccinated, it increases their chances of having those severe symptoms,” said Davis.

“Some of the variants do better against the vaccine than other, but regardless the variant, you’re better off having the vaccine than not,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, because the Delta variant spreads faster than any other variant so far, people are more likely to get infected if they’re not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
The 37th annual Great Race will make scenic stops along 2,300 miles through several states....
2021 Great Race makes stop in Cape Girardeau
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover

Latest News

A man in Cairo is bringing a variety of dance, music, culture and art to the region for free.
Man helps bring culture and art to Cairo
Drive around some of Cape's city streets and you'll likely encounter potholes.
City of Cape Girardeau working to address potholes on streets
The city is asking for residents’ input on the proposed expansion of Carbondale’s TIF #2....
City of Carbondale to host public meeting on proposed expansion of residential TIF
More than 180,000 dollars were raised to keep the school open.
Sikeston school stays open, thanks to community