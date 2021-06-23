Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
The 37th annual Great Race will make scenic stops along 2,300 miles through several states....
2021 Great Race makes stop in Cape Girardeau
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force

Latest News

A hole from a bullet is seen in the garage door in Harris County, Texas. A 6-year-old boy is in...
GRAPHIC: Sound of child getting shot by stray bullet caught on video
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
Officials confirmed a bear sighting in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday, June 17.
Bear spotted at Rend Lake traveled east into White Co., Ill.
Ryan Law, second from right, Apple Daily's chief editor, is arrested by police officers in Hong...
Apple Daily to close, last pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper