Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Congress’ look into cattle market manipulation

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congress is taking a closer look at alleged market manipulation in the packing industry. The Senate Agriculture Committee hosted a hearing to examine markets, transparency, and prices from cattle producers to consumers Wednesday.

South Dakota cattle producer and United States Cattlemen’s Association Vice President Justin Tupper, who was asked to testify, says something isn’t adding up in the cattle market supply chain.

“Even with boxed beef at record highs, we’re not seeing that trickle down to the producer level,” said Tupper.

Tupper says the nation’s four largest meatpackers (JBS SA, Cargill Meat Solutions, National Beef Packing Co., and Tyson Foods) have saturated the market. He fears they’re using a captive supply and deceptive trade practices to turn profits while causing consumers and producers to take a financial hit.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have publicly called on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims.

“My job is to make sure family farmers have an even playing field and they have some transparency so that they understand what’s happening and what’s going on in the market,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.)

“The producers need to come around to a solution so that we can go to work and get something against the finish line,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

Several other industry experts offered up statistics or suggestions for policy changes during the hearing.

Representatives from the large processors were not in attendance, although Mark Gardiner from Gardiner Angus ranch in Kansas has investment ties with National Beef.

He did not respond to our request for an interview, but in his testimony, he defended the processors’ value-based pricing system.

He encouraged Congress to shy away from additional legislation, saying the supply chain concerns can mostly be blamed on recent black swan events like the pandemic, and a 2019 Tyson plant fire in Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
The 37th annual Great Race will make scenic stops along 2,300 miles through several states....
2021 Great Race makes stop in Cape Girardeau
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover

Latest News

Hawley introduces legislative agenda that would hire 100,000 new police officers
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has called for a special session to begin on Wednesday, June 23...
Gov. Parson calls special session for Medicaid funding fix
Illinois’ primary election will be moved from March to June next year under a plan that expands...
Illinois governor signs voter access plan that moves primary
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a $42 billion spending plan for Illinois that includes $2.5...
Illinois governor signs $42B state spending plan into law
Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt speaks to reporters after being announced as the next attorney...
Gov. Parson, AG Schmitt send letter back to Department of Justice, respond defiantly over gun law