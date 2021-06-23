City of Cape Girardeau working to address potholes on streets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is working to address the issue of potholes.

The city will soon begin a few street repair projects on Lexington Avenue.

Cape will use it’s transportation trust fund to pay for the repairs.

“We do receive complaints,” said Anna Kangas, Development Services Director for the City of Cape Girardeau.

She says they receive calls and complaints through their website about potholes in the area.

“We have a couple different programs that repair the streets in our city. One of them is our TTF program, which is the transportation trust fund program which has been renewed by voters every five years since the mid-90s,” said Kangas.

Public Works Director Stan Polivick says they usually see more potholes in the winter and early spring.

“In the wintertime it generates more the cold weather the freezing and thawing creates problems for the pavement if there’s already a weak spot,” Polivick said.

Polivick says moisture from rain, snow and ice get beneath the pavement.

It then freezes and expands causing the potholes.

“In the summer were able to use our big pothole truck which is a much more durable permanent patch that uses an assault motioned and gravel and its just a much better way of fixing the holes,” said Polivick.

The warmer weather makes it easier to repair the damage that occurs during the winter

“Were making progress, but if we haven’t fixed the area that you drive every day, that doesn’t help you a whole lot. We understand we ask that they be patient while we continue to do the work that were working on every week and every year,” said Polivick.

