Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau natives participate in 2021 Great Race

Cape Girardeau natives Kenny Foeste and Ted McClellan drove a 1950 Lincoln to the finish line...
Cape Girardeau natives Kenny Foeste and Ted McClellan drove a 1950 Lincoln to the finish line in Cape Girardeau during the Great Race.(Noelle Williams. KFVS)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 100 classic cars rolled into downtown Cape Girardeau.

It’s the latest stop for the 2021 Great Race, as part of their trip from Texas to South Carolina, which features cars from the 1930s, 40s, 50s and beyond.

“Here I am 79 and he’s 80, so it’s just a bucket list thing,” Ted McClellan said.

Cape Girardeau natives Kenny Foeste and Ted McClellan drove a 1950 Lincoln to the finish line in Cape Girardeau during the Great Race.

It was their first time participating in it as well.

“Oh, it’s great. There’re people all up Broadway, honking and waving, it’s great. The reason we jumped on it is because its coming to Cape this year,” Foeste said.

The duo left for San Antonio, Texas Saturday for the start of the race.

They will make their way to Greenville, South Carolina for the final destination.

They explained it’s unlike any other race they have seen before.

“Well, it’s kind of on my bucket list. I’ve always wanted to get with a bunch of cars and travel,” Foeste said.

Spectators at the event said they are glad to see so many people out for the same thing, neat old cars.

“We’re Chryslers fans. So, we like the old Cootas, but I’m not about to drive it that far,” James Casteel said.

Both McClellan and Foeste said they are glad to cross another thing off their bucket list... and represent their hometown while they do it.

“I’m sure glad to be in Cape Girardeau again. It’s a good welcome from all these people, isn’t it,” Foeste said.

“We’re going to go as far as we can and see what happens,” said McClellan.

Racers will leave Cape Girardeau in the morning for their next overnight stop in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
A Cape Girardeau man searching for arrowheads in Illinois, recently found a skull.
Possible ancient skull found in Thebes, Ill.

Latest News

According to an inspection by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, more than 800 school buses...
More than 800 school buses rated as defective in Mo.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
2021 Great Race in Cape Girardeau
Christian band Sidewalk Prophets will host a sunset concert on Saturday, August 7 at Bald Knob...
Sidewalk Prophets announce sunset concert at Bald Knob Cross