Cape Girardeau natives participate in 2021 Great Race

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 100 classic cars rolled into downtown Cape Girardeau.

It’s the latest stop for the 2021 Great Race, as part of their trip from Texas to South Carolina, which features cars from the 1930s, 40s, 50s and beyond.

“Here I am 79 and he’s 80, so it’s just a bucket list thing,” Ted McClellan said.

Cape Girardeau natives Kenny Foeste and Ted McClellan drove a 1950 Lincoln to the finish line in Cape Girardeau during the Great Race.

It was their first time participating in it as well.

“Oh, it’s great. There’re people all up Broadway, honking and waving, it’s great. The reason we jumped on it is because its coming to Cape this year,” Foeste said.

The duo left for San Antonio, Texas Saturday for the start of the race.

They will make their way to Greenville, South Carolina for the final destination.

They explained it’s unlike any other race they have seen before.

“Well, it’s kind of on my bucket list. I’ve always wanted to get with a bunch of cars and travel,” Foeste said.

Spectators at the event said they are glad to see so many people out for the same thing, neat old cars.

“We’re Chryslers fans. So, we like the old Cootas, but I’m not about to drive it that far,” James Casteel said.

Both McClellan and Foeste said they are glad to cross another thing off their bucket list... and represent their hometown while they do it.

“I’m sure glad to be in Cape Girardeau again. It’s a good welcome from all these people, isn’t it,” Foeste said.

“We’re going to go as far as we can and see what happens,” said McClellan.

Racers will leave Cape Girardeau in the morning for their next overnight stop in Owensboro, Kentucky.

