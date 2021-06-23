Heartland Votes
Bear spotted at Rend Lake traveled east into White Co., Ill.

Officials confirmed a bear sighting in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday, June 17.
Officials confirmed a bear sighting in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday, June 17.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The black bear spotted last week at Rend Lake in Franklin County has now traveled east into White County.

According to White County Sheriff Randy Graves, the bear traveled through Hamilton County and crossed into White County, as of Tuesday, June 22.

Sheriff Graves said it is unconfirmed, but some have reported seeing the bear in the Centerville area, just north of Carmi.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been notified on the bear’s movements.

The bear was first confirmed to be in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday, June 17.

It was spotted the next day on the south/west side of the spillway.

The public is urged to leave the animal alone, not to feed it, provoke it or leave pets outside.

Officials ask the public to keep their distance if they do see it. Pay attention to your surroundings and make a special effort to be noticeable.

According to Sheriff Graves, under Illinois wildlife code, bears are protected species in the state. They can not be harassed, hunted or killed, unless the animal is a threat to a person.

Click here for tips on staying safe around bears.

