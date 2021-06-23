AG Raoul leads coalition supporting Federal Equality Act

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - On June 23, Attorney General Kwame Raoul led a coalition of 25 attorneys general calling on the U.S. Senate to pass legislation that protects individuals from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Raoul and the coalition issued a letter to Senate leadership urging the chamber to pass H.R. 5, the Equality Act.

The Equality Act would strengthen federal legal protections for LGBTQ Americans.

It would prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in employment, education, federally-funded programs, housing, public accommodations, credit and jury service.

Raoul and the attorneys general argue that updates to the nation’s civil rights laws are long overdue.

“No one should be denied employment, access to education, housing, credit or public accommodations because of who they are, and it is past time that federal civil rights law explicitly prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” Raoul said. “I am urging the Senate to pass the Equality Act because it provides needed clarity and consistency at the federal level that supports the enforcement work attorneys general do at the state level.”

In June 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects employees who are fired for being gay or transgender.

The court determined that employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is discrimination on the basis of sex, which is prohibited by Title VII.

The Equality Act addresses these gaps by clarifying that existing protections under federal civil rights law include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

In addition, the legislation expands the definition of public accommodations to expressly prohibit sex discrimination, such as denying services to people because they are pregnant or breastfeeding, or denying transgender individuals access to sex-specific restrooms corresponding to their gender identities.

While a number of states, including Illinois, have amended their laws to expand protections for LGBTQ residents, Raoul and the coalition argue the Equality Act is needed to fill the gap in the 27 states where LGBTQ Americans currently have no state-level protection against discrimination.

Joining Attorney General Raoul in submitting the letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

