Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Additional Ky. counties to transition to new driver’s licensing system

Residents of counties making the switch can renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard driver...
Residents of counties making the switch can renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard driver license, learner permits, commercial driver licenses (CDL) and ID cards.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky continues to transitions counties in the Commonwealth to a new, secure driver’s licensing system.

In July, 10 more counties, including several in the Heartland, will begin using the system administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

The new system will replace the issuing of licenses and permits by the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county.

KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices across the state will be issuing the licenses and permits.

Residents of counties making the switch can renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard driver license, learner permits, commercial driver licenses (CDL) and ID cards.

The following counties will be making the transition in July:

  • Ballard
  • Carlisle
  • Fulton
  • Garrard
  • Hickman
  • Livingston
  • Magoffin
  • Martin
  • Morgan
  • Muhlenberg

With the July transition, one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties will have made the switch.

The transition statewide is expected to be complete by June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
The 37th annual Great Race will make scenic stops along 2,300 miles through several states....
2021 Great Race makes stop in Cape Girardeau
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force

Latest News

Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Because of constitutional implications, jury trials could not be held virtually during the...
Ky. attorney expects it could take years to catch up on backlog jury trial cases due to pandemic
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/22
searching for Summer Wells
TBI investigating father’s claims that Summer Wells was kidnapped