Additional Ky. counties to transition to new driver’s licensing system

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky continues to transitions counties in the Commonwealth to a new, secure driver’s licensing system.

In July, 10 more counties, including several in the Heartland, will begin using the system administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

The new system will replace the issuing of licenses and permits by the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county.

KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices across the state will be issuing the licenses and permits.

Residents of counties making the switch can renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard driver license, learner permits, commercial driver licenses (CDL) and ID cards.

The following counties will be making the transition in July:

Ballard

Carlisle

Fulton

Garrard

Hickman

Livingston

Magoffin

Martin

Morgan

Muhlenberg

With the July transition, one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties will have made the switch.

The transition statewide is expected to be complete by June 30, 2022.

