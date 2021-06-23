Heartland Votes
1 arrested in burglary investigation

One person was arrested during a burglary investigation in McCracken County.
One person was arrested during a burglary investigation in McCracken County.((Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office))
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was arrested during a burglary investigation in McCracken County.

On June 7, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a burglary that had been reported in the 8900 block of Old Mayfield road.

The victim reported numerous items as having been stolen.

On June 21, the victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report that he found a Facebook Marketplace ad that was trying to sell some of his property that had been stolen.

Detectives initiated contact with the selling profile and ultimately a “purchase” was arranged.

Detectives were met by 57-year-old Terry Sullenger of Boaz.

Detectives recovered the property that was listed for sale along with additional property that was located during a search of the residence.

Sullenger was arrested and charged with one count of receiving stolen property.

