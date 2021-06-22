West Plains man finds $17-trillion in his cryptocurrency account

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Greg Peugh began investing in crypto currency about six months ago. He spread his investment across several different accounts, putting just a small amount, $350, into Rocket Bunny, a newcomer to the crypto currency scene.

On the morning of June 19, 2021, he checked his accounts, which he manages through a company called Coinbase. When he scrolled down to Rocket Bunny, he was stunned to see more than $175-trillion dollars in the account.

“My eyes got really big, and I just thought, ‘Whoa! That can’t be right,” said Peugh. “I closed the app and reopened it, and the number was the same.”

Peugh knew there must be a glitch in the system, but he couldn’t resist telling his wife, Sandy, that they were now trillionaires, and showed her the screen on his phone. He sent an email to Coinbase explaining the situation, and received a computer-generated, generic response. The Rocket Bunny website did not list any contact information.

Later that day, he told a friend David Wilson, who happens to be a local “IT guru” what happened. Wilson just happens to know the creator of Rocket Bunny, who only identifies himself publicly as, “Sycore.” Today, Wilson put Sycore on speakerphone with Peugh and a KY3 reporter. He explained that the problem stemmed from a Coinbase issue, not from Rocket Rabbit.

“We’ve had a few people contact us about similar situations,” said Sycore. “The first thing they want to know is if they can cash out,” he added. “They’re pretty disappointed when we telIl them that’s not going to work.”

In the past few days, the amount showing in Peugh’s account has dropped to a measly $159-trillion. “That’s still a pretty good return on a $350-dollar investment,” said Peugh.

KY3 contacted Rocket Bunny via email, and received a response saying, “The team is in touch with the customer and continues to work on the display error in Coinbase Wallet.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.