Southern Illinois Music Festival returns in July

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Music Festival will return in July for its 17th year of live music performances.

”We’ve done it every year since 2005 so we haven’t missed a year,” said Edward Benyas.

Benyas is the Director of the Southern Illinois Music Festival.

“There’s no substitute for live music you can hear fantastic things watch and hear on your computer screen, but you do not get the sense the emotion the sense of comradery and the being with performers,” said Benyas.

Cellist player and SIU student Emily Gallagher is among the dozens of musicians taking the stage in the series of performances

“I’m very excited about having a full orchestra again because I know its been quite a while since I’ve been able to perform with a full instrumental group,” Gallagher said.

The classical music festival will include professional musicians from across the county.

“We have people from lyric opera of Chicago orchestra, Our singers are coming from California and from New York so from both coasts and everywhere in between, said Benyas.

Benyas says they are committed to keeping the festival going.

“We have a strong patron base that supports us financially and comes to our performances and so it’s a really important part of the quality of life of Southern Illinois and I’m pretty proud of it for the last 17 years,” Benyas said.

