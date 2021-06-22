Heartland Votes
Saline Co. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 22.
The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 22.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 22.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Male: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,773 lab confirmed positives, including 57 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 517 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

