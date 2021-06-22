Residents spot bear in White Co., Ill.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - At least two residents near Carmi have spotted a bear roaming around.

Mark Wheeler sent us a photo. He said it was taken west of Springerton, Illinois.

Bear sighting in Springerton, Illinois (Mark Wheeler)

We also have photos from Sarah Haley. Her pictures were taken in the Centerville area.

Brady Williams is speaking with Sarah. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Bear sighting in Centerville, Illinois (Sarah Haley)

Several news agencies, such as NBC Chicago, reported over the weekend that wildlife officials have been tracking a black bear in southern Illinois.

They say it was first spotted June 10 in Monroe County, near St. Louis, and has been sighted in Clinton County, Washington County, and near Rend Lake.

Wildlife officials said Illinois does not have an active breeding bear population, but neighboring states do. They said it’s not uncommon to see them cross into Illinois in search of food and potential mates.

We have also reached out to wildlife officials and are waiting to hear back.

Bear sighting in Centerville, Illinois (Sarah Haley)

A few years ago, a bear was hit by a car as it crossed Interstate 64 in southern Indiana.

That happened near New Albany.

