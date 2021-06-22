One more cool night, before we start warming up again

Lots of sunshine and amazing June temperatures in the 70s expected this evening. Tonight we will dip back into the 50s. Temperatures start trending back up on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 80s across the area. It will also be the last completely dry day, because rain and thunderstorm chances return Thursday through the weekend. It will also get stickier as rain chances return, so outside of the storms expect hot and humid weather over the weekend.

