Heartland Votes
Advertisement

One more cool night, before we start warming up again

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of sunshine and amazing June temperatures in the 70s expected this evening. Tonight we will dip back into the 50s. Temperatures start trending back up on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 80s across the area. It will also be the last completely dry day, because rain and thunderstorm chances return Thursday through the weekend. It will also get stickier as rain chances return, so outside of the storms expect hot and humid weather over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
A Cape Girardeau man searching for arrowheads in Illinois, recently found a skull.
Possible ancient skull found in Thebes, Ill.
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast at Noon on 6/22/21.
First Alert Weather at Noon on 6/22/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chilly Temperatures This Morning!
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 6/22
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 6/22
First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 6/21
First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 6/21