Neighbors come together to help farmer in need

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A group of Heartland farmers recently came together to help a fellow colleague in need.

Illinois farmer Greg Webb was recently diagnosed with lymphoma cancer.

On Monday afternoon the community came together to help him plant his crops.

“The people around here really come together when somebody’s got a problem,” said Webb. “Back in June I was diagnosed with cancer.”

Webb says, since his diagnoses, he’s gotten behind on his crops.

“So, between doctor’s offices, being tested, not feeling good and the weather on the farm, we’ve gotten behind on planning,” he said.

When other farmers heard Webb’s situation, they decided to come together and lend a hand.

“When we were coming down the road there were like nine tractors in my fields. Disking, and planning and just going at it,” he said. “And that was quite a shock. I had about 300 acres left to plant. And they actually came in here and whipped that out.”

“I don’t think you’re going to find any better knitted community than this one,” said Cattle farmer Chuck Clark.

Clark said area farmers would have done the same for anyone in need.

“It’s just something you do. That’s just a part of this community. I mean, it’s important because you’re helping a brother out. And helping him get what he needs done, even in his time of not so good.”

“It’s very humbling that guys think that much of you. And it just takes the weight off your shoulders,” said Webb.

The farming community plans to continue to help the Webb family as much as needed through his cancer treatments.

