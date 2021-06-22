Heartland Votes
Mayfield man arrested for burglary

A Mayfield man was arrested after he was found inside the former Bluegrass Downs property.
A Mayfield man was arrested after he was found inside the former Bluegrass Downs property.
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 51 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was arrested after he was found inside the former Bluegrass Downs property.

Property manager Steve Ervin emailed an officer and called the 911 Communications Division Tuesday morning after seeing an intruder on the property with a surveillance camera.

When officers arrived, they found plywood boards covering the entrance had been pulled back.

Officers entered the bottom floor of the old grandstand building and began searching the property.

Officers located a locked door in the bar area, which Ervin told them should not be locked.

Officers forced open the door and found Dustin Kincer hiding in a freezer.

The officers found various tools in a backpack he was carrying and copper wire cut from HVAC units.

Kincer was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

