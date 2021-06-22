KYTC to hold virtual public hearing on 641 connect project

Heartland Votes
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A project to improve safety and mobility along U.S. 641 in Lyon and Caldwell counties is moving forward.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will host an online public hearing for the project, “641 Connect: Eddyville to Fredonia,” at 6 p.m., Monday, July 19.

641 Connect, the culmination of 15 years of study and public involvement, will realign 9.2 miles of the U.S. 641 corridor as a four-lane highway.

The July 19 public hearing will be held online via Zoom.

Participants must register in advance through the project website.

“Public input has been a driving force of this project over the years,” said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat. “During the online public hearing, residents and stakeholders can hear directly from the project team about the preferred route and findings of the 641 Connect environmental assessment. The project team will also collect public comments and input for the official record.”

Project Manager Chris Kuntz noted that KYTC has worked extensively with residents, property owners, business leaders and elected officials to review and study the U.S. 641 corridor and develop an appropriate route for the new highway.

“The existing two-lane highway between Eddyville and Fredonia has an above-average crash rate and was not designed to carry the large volume of commercial trucks that currently use the roadway,” Kuntz said. “Improving safety for daily commuters and constructing a new highway that will meet qualifications to become a part of the National Truck Network is at the top of the project’s priority list.”

Once complete, the new roadway will link with another U.S. 641 improvement project between Fredonia and Marion.

