Heartland Votes
KSP Post 1 having issues with non-emergency phone lines

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is currently experiencing issues with multiple non-emergency phone lines.(WCJB)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is currently experiencing issues with multiple non-emergency phone lines. 

All emergency lines are working correctly and if you have an emergency, please call 911. 

For non-emergency calls to Post 1, the public may not get through when calling administrative lines with the prefix “856”.

The following administrative lines are still working properly: 270-575-7228 and 270-575-7045.

The issues are being addressed at this time, but it is unsure when the issues will be resolved.

