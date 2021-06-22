KSP Post 1 having issues with non-emergency phone lines

HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is currently experiencing issues with multiple non-emergency phone lines.

All emergency lines are working correctly and if you have an emergency, please call 911.

For non-emergency calls to Post 1, the public may not get through when calling administrative lines with the prefix “856”.

The following administrative lines are still working properly: 270-575-7228 and 270-575-7045.

The issues are being addressed at this time, but it is unsure when the issues will be resolved.

