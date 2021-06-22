Heartland Votes
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant

By Nick Picht
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Marvin Dyer III woke up Tuesday morning flustered.

“I’m rattled, I’m very rattled,” Dyer III said. “It just feels like no place is safe.”

The chaos from roughly 12 hours prior was still on his mind, when gunfire erupted in the middle of his dinner.

“Pop, pop, pop. Gunfires are being shot at J. Alexander’s,” Dyer III said. “I am diving under my dining table for safety and everyone in the restaurant is screaming and yelling and then we’re shoved into the kitchen where there are no windows. Unbelievable.”

Louisville Metro Police confirmed two people were shot in the parking lot of J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill near Oxmoor Center on Monday evening. Bullets also struck several cars.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oxmoor Court. The victims, a man and a woman, were leaving the restaurant when they were shot. Both were rushed to local hospitals for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Dozens of bullet casings were left behind in the parking lot.

Following the shooting, Dyer III left the restaurant and took pictures of what he saw -- police taping off the scene, while medical professionals attended to a man lying on the ground.

“Even in a big city, I would never expect that,” Dyer III said. “I felt like I was in a Mafia, a Chicago nightmare or something in the ’20s.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the wreckage was still at the scene.

Crime tape was still sticking to a car’s side mirror. Several cars with bullet holes remained in the parking lot, glass shattered on the concrete.

Multiple cars were struck by gunfire just outside J. Alexander's near Oxmoor Center on Tuesday...
Multiple cars were struck by gunfire just outside J. Alexander's near Oxmoor Center on Tuesday night.(WAVE 3 News)

Tom Thieneman was one of several who stopped in Tuesday to eat lunch. He took pictures of the cars before he went into the restaurant, and offered a word of advice for other customers.

“Pack heat and walk with your head up and watch your surroundings,” Thieneman said.

Ruoff told WAVE 3 News the department is still investigating. She said LMPD has not made an arrest in the case.

“It’s really disheartening that this type of violence is occurring,” Ruoff said outside the restaurant Monday. “People aren’t talking, people aren’t stepping forward and providing information. So in these cases we need this to stop. We can’t live in a city that this is happening.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting is encouraged to call the department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Redlands Grill by J. Alexander’s released a statement that read:

“Redlands Grill is deeply saddened by the random shooting incident that occurred outside the restaurant this evening. Our thoughts are with the victims of these senseless actions. We are cooperating fully with local law enforcement officials who are conducting an active investigation at this time. We look forward to welcoming back our guests when we are able to reopen the restaurant in the near future.”

