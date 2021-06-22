Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Parson signs 4 bills into law

Governor Mike Parson signed four bills into law on Tuesday, June 22.
Governor Mike Parson signed four bills into law on Tuesday, June 22.(Source: Gov. Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed four bills into law on Tuesday, June 22.

  • SB 6
  • SB 176
  • HB 476
  • HB 273

SB 6 - Relating to Insurance: Modifies statutory provisions regarding insurance, including making association health plans more accessible, clarifying protections and responsibilities of insurers and consumers in group policies, and ensuring continued National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) accreditation and best practice standards in Missouri related to reinsurance. For more information on SB 6, click here.

SB 176 - Emerging Technologies: Creates definitions and frameworks for food delivery platforms (FDP) and personal delivery devices (PDDs) in Missouri. For more information on SB 176, click here.

HB 476 - Professional Licensure: Allows members of the military or veterans to use their military experience or training towards a relevant occupational license. For more information on HB 476, click here.

HB 273 - Professional Licensure: Adopts several of the same provisions relating to professional licensure as HB 476, updates the Uniform Athlete Agents Act and clarifies that the sole act of shampooing does not require state licensure. For more information on HB 273, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
A Cape Girardeau man searching for arrowheads in Illinois, recently found a skull.
Possible ancient skull found in Thebes, Ill.

Latest News

A Mayfield man was arrested after he was found inside the former Bluegrass Downs property.
Mayfield man arrested for burglary
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, many Heartland cities are planning to hold Fourth of July...
Fourth of July celebrations in the Heartland
A project to improve safety and mobility along U.S. 641 in Lyon and Caldwell counties is moving...
KYTC to hold virtual public hearing on 641 connect project
The Chaffee Police Department will hold an event for kids called “Bicycle Rodeo” on June 26.
Chaffee Police Department to hold Bicycle Rodeo