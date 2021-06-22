Gov. Parson signs 4 bills into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed four bills into law on Tuesday, June 22.

SB 6 - Relating to Insurance: Modifies statutory provisions regarding insurance, including making association health plans more accessible, clarifying protections and responsibilities of insurers and consumers in group policies, and ensuring continued National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) accreditation and best practice standards in Missouri related to reinsurance. For more information on SB 6, click here.

SB 176 - Emerging Technologies: Creates definitions and frameworks for food delivery platforms (FDP) and personal delivery devices (PDDs) in Missouri. For more information on SB 176, click here.

HB 476 - Professional Licensure: Allows members of the military or veterans to use their military experience or training towards a relevant occupational license. For more information on HB 476, click here.

HB 273 - Professional Licensure: Adopts several of the same provisions relating to professional licensure as HB 476, updates the Uniform Athlete Agents Act and clarifies that the sole act of shampooing does not require state licensure. For more information on HB 273, click here.

