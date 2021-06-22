Heartland Votes
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force

By Clayton Hester
Updated: 56 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Fourteen people have been taken into custody as part of an operation by eight southern Illinois law enforcement agencies carried out in Franklin County.

The arrest warrant detail was conducted on June 21 by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, Illinois State Police District 13, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, West Frankfort Police Department, Christopher Police Department, Zeigler Police Department, Benton Police Department and West City Police Department.

Individuals arrested for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine include:

  • Jared Ray, a 32-year-old male of West Frankfort, IL
  • Justin Osborne, a 31-year-old male of Benton, IL
  • Preston Williams, a 23-year-old male of West Frankfort, IL
  • Brandy Wilkerson, a 41-year-old female of Benton, IL
  • Jeremy Upton, a 31-year-old male of Benton, IL
  • Ryan Murphy, a 41-year-old male of West Frankfort, IL
  • Chad Turley, a 31-year-old male of West Frankfort, IL
  • Shane Webster, a 37-year-old male of Zeigler, IL
  • Courtney Weaver, a 27-year-old male of West City, IL
  • James Munyon, a 29-year-old male of West Frankfort, IL
  • Wesley Miller, a 33-year-old male of West Frankfort, IL
  • Spring Leonard, a 22-year-old female of West Frankfort, IL
  • Jeffrey Connell, a 42-year-old male of West Frankfort, IL

Additionally, 28-year-old Cody Shulda of West Frankfort was arrested on possession of methamphetamine and 34-year-old Travis Braden of McCleansboro was wanted on a warrant.

The Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.

Members of the DuQuoin Office of the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force include:

  • Illinois State Police
  • Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
  • West Frankfort Police Department
  • Zeigler Police Department
  • Christopher Police Department
  • Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office

