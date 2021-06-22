First Alert: Chilly morning, mild afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s a chilly, but calm start to the second day of summer.

Temperatures have dropped nearly 20-30 degrees from yesterday morning.

Wake-up temps in most areas will be in the 50s, with an isolated 60º possible.

Drier air moving in from the north will make for a very comfortable day.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with an isolated 80º in southeast Missouri.

Winds could also be gust up to 20 mph this afternoon.

There will be a few light clouds tonight, but it will be another cool evening with temps in the mid 50s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Temps will slowly warm back into the mid 80s by mid-week and the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Chances for scattered storms return Friday heading into the weekend. Some storms could be strong or severe.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.