Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Chilly morning, mild afternoon

A bright, sunny day in Farmington, Mo.
A bright, sunny day in Farmington, Mo.(Source: cNews/Marna)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s a chilly, but calm start to the second day of summer.

Temperatures have dropped nearly 20-30 degrees from yesterday morning.

Wake-up temps in most areas will be in the 50s, with an isolated 60º possible.

Drier air moving in from the north will make for a very comfortable day.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with an isolated 80º in southeast Missouri.

Winds could also be gust up to 20 mph this afternoon.

There will be a few light clouds tonight, but it will be another cool evening with temps in the mid 50s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Temps will slowly warm back into the mid 80s by mid-week and the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Chances for scattered storms return Friday heading into the weekend. Some storms could be strong or severe.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
A canoer on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri drowned on Saturday, June 19.
Canoer on Current River in Carter Co. drowns
A Cape Girardeau man searching for arrowheads in Illinois, recently found a skull.
Possible ancient skull found in Thebes, Ill.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chilly Temperatures This Morning!
Damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat from storms today. Parts of the...
First Alert: Storms moving out, cooler temps expected Tuesday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heavy rain slowly pushes out of the Heartland this afternoon
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain & Storms Today