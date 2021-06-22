Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's 200m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules. The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. His ban expires in May 2024.(Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules.

The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month.

His ban expires in May 2024.

Sun’s original 8-year ban was overturned last year on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court which ordered a fresh prosecution.

Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because a CAS judge showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments.

The retrial was heard by three new judges on video link last month.

The ruling was fast-tracked ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
A Cape Girardeau man searching for arrowheads in Illinois, recently found a skull.
Possible ancient skull found in Thebes, Ill.
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.
As passengers return to air travel, bad behavior skyrockets
A suspect is dead after being shot in an exchange of gunfire with police in De Soto, Missouri.
Missouri suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with officers