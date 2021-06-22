Chilly Temperatures This Morning!

Clear and chilly morning for the second day of summer! Temperatures have dropped almost 20-30F from yesterday morning behind a cold front. Most areas will be in the 50s with an isolated low 60F possible. Plan on a very comfortable feeling day with drier air continuing to move in from the north. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s by the afternoon with an isolated 80F in southeast Missouri. Winds could gust up to 20mph during the afternoon.

A few light clouds tonight, but it will turn out to be another cool evening with temperatures in the mid 50s by sunrise on Wednesday. Temperatures slowly warming back into the mid 80s mid-week and the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Friday heading into the weekend, higher chances of scattered storms with our next system. Some could be strong or severe.

-Lisa

