Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Chilly Temperatures This Morning!

A comfortable afternoon ahead...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear and chilly morning for the second day of summer! Temperatures have dropped almost 20-30F from yesterday morning behind a cold front. Most areas will be in the 50s with an isolated low 60F possible. Plan on a very comfortable feeling day with drier air continuing to move in from the north. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s by the afternoon with an isolated 80F in southeast Missouri. Winds could gust up to 20mph during the afternoon.

A few light clouds tonight, but it will turn out to be another cool evening with temperatures in the mid 50s by sunrise on Wednesday. Temperatures slowly warming back into the mid 80s mid-week and the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Friday heading into the weekend, higher chances of scattered storms with our next system. Some could be strong or severe.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
A canoer on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri drowned on Saturday, June 19.
Canoer on Current River in Carter Co. drowns
A Cape Girardeau man searching for arrowheads in Illinois, recently found a skull.
Possible ancient skull found in Thebes, Ill.

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 6/21
First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 6/21
First Alert Weather 6/21 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather 6/21 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather 5 p.m. 6/21
First Alert Weather 5 p.m. 6/21
First Alert Weather 4 p.m. 6/21
First Alert Weather 4 p.m. 6/21