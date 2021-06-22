Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Charleston woman makes effort to preserve historic Dogwood Tree

By Noelle Williams
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, in the case for a Charleston Woman, she’s working to preserve a historic dogwood tree in memory of her father.

“I just want the tree to live. I can’t have my dad but I can have the tree,” Sandy Coffer-Ruff said.

The 32 ft long and 39 ft wide tree is located at Coffer-Ruff’s childhood home in Charleston.

She said her father, Henry Coffer, took care of the tree up till his last breath.

“It feels like my dad’s tombstone,” Coffer-Ruff said.

She’s concerned it may be damaged due to work on the side walk that was done by the state.

“I want the tree to live so my great grandkids can see it,” Coffer-Ruff said.

She said the sidewalk construction, just steps from the front door, started about a month ago.

Around that time is when she noticed the bark falling apart, clipped branches and tree roots nearby.

“This isn’t normal. You shouldn’t be able to do that to a tree. Other side there is a big crack,” Coffer-Ruff said.

For help, she reached out to conservations experts.

She was told factors such as bugs and the trees size can be a threat, on top of added stress from construction.

“I just look at it every day. I just feel like if the tree dies then it’s like my dad’s funeral all over again,” Coffer-Ruff said.

Ruff said she is willing to raise money to pay for potential damages to the tree, but she hopes to prevent the tree form getting any worse.

“I’m not worried about state championship. I just want to save my tree,” Coffer-Ruff said.

We made efforts to reach out to the Missouri Department of Transportation, they did not have any comments.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the west bound lanes of I-24 in McCracken County.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks west bound lanes of I-24 at .5mm

Latest News

Parson calls for passage of FRA
Parson calls for passage of FRA
Tree preservation effort in Charleston
Tree preservation effort in Charleston
Both Laurel Police Department and Hattiesburg Police Department are looking for recruits for...
KSP investigates car crash involving Marshall County Deputy
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson conducts his daily coronavirus briefing from the doorway of his...
Gov. Parson sets tight deadline for Missouri Medicaid funding fix