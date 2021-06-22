Chaffee Police Department to hold Bicycle Rodeo

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chaffee Police Department will hold an event for kids called “Bicycle Rodeo” on June 26.

The event will be held in the Chaffee VFW parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officers, the Chaffee Fire Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office will be there to meet the kids and answer any questions they may have.

Parents should bring your child’s bicycle to the event.

There will be an obstacle course available for them to complete.

The police department will also be providing Bicycle Registration forms.

The registration will give the department the information on the bicycles to have on hand if they are ever lost, stolen or found.

They will also have Child Identification Kits.

Once completed, the parents keep the kit.

If the child ever goes missing or gets separated, the kits can help law enforcement.

There will be food and other activates for the kids.

They will also give away door prizes.

