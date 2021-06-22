Carriage House Cabinet Collection to move headquarters to Ste. Genevieve

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Carriage House Cabinet Collection, a division of Buchheit, Inc., announced the business will be moving its headquarters from Scott City, Missouri to Ste. Genevieve.

The business will be moving their operations into the the former Lucent Window & Door Company warehouse.

According to Buchheit, the new location will allow Carriage House to be more centrally located to other Buchheit stores and will give the business more space to grow.

“The move to Ste. Genevieve is exciting because it enforces the growth we have been having as a company,” said Carriage House Manager Shannon Meyer. “We’re also looking forward to providing career potential to locals in the area.”

In addition to the new location, Carriage House will be open to the public.

An opening day has not been scheduled at this time, but the business hopes to be open their doors to the public in fall 2021.

Carriage House began operations in 2006 in Biehle, Missouri, assembling all wood cabinets for the Buchheit stores and warehousing cabinets across the U.S.

Currently, the business works with 200 dealers nationwide with their products in more than 500 stores.

