Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carriage House Cabinet Collection to move headquarters to Ste. Genevieve

Carriage House Cabinet Collection be moving their operations into the the former Lucent Window...
Carriage House Cabinet Collection be moving their operations into the the former Lucent Window & Door Company warehouse in Ste. Genevieve.(Source: Buchheit, Inc.)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Carriage House Cabinet Collection, a division of Buchheit, Inc., announced the business will be moving its headquarters from Scott City, Missouri to Ste. Genevieve.

The business will be moving their operations into the the former Lucent Window & Door Company warehouse.

According to Buchheit, the new location will allow Carriage House to be more centrally located to other Buchheit stores and will give the business more space to grow.

“The move to Ste. Genevieve is exciting because it enforces the growth we have been having as a company,” said Carriage House Manager Shannon Meyer. “We’re also looking forward to providing career potential to locals in the area.”

In addition to the new location, Carriage House will be open to the public.

An opening day has not been scheduled at this time, but the business hopes to be open their doors to the public in fall 2021.

Carriage House began operations in 2006 in Biehle, Missouri, assembling all wood cabinets for the Buchheit stores and warehousing cabinets across the U.S.

Currently, the business works with 200 dealers nationwide with their products in more than 500 stores.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
A Cape Girardeau man searching for arrowheads in Illinois, recently found a skull.
Possible ancient skull found in Thebes, Ill.
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

Many business in Cape are extending their hours to draw new faces to their stores.
37th Great Race brings business to Cape Girardeau
Millwork Products, LLC in Paducah is expanding its operations and bringing new jobs to the city.
Millwork Products expands operations bringing new jobs to Paducah
First 50-K offers 50-thousand dollar grants to tech start-ups from across the country.
City of Cape Girardeau and business leaders support First 50K program
(Source: KFVS)
Du Quoin receives $4 million to build water storage tank