Cape Girardeau City Council honors 2 men for their years of service

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council honored two men for their work in local government during Monday night’s council meeting.

The city recognized Steve Williams and Scott Meyer for their multiple years of service to the city.

Steve Williams has worked for the city since 1987. For many of those years, he served as the Housing Assistance Co-Ordinator. Williams told the council that he appreciates being able to do what he loves to do. During his time as Housing Assistance Co-Ordinator, Williams was responsible for more than $66 million in investments in the city.

Retiring City Manager Scott Meyer has worked for the city for 12 years. Meyer is the city’s longest service city manager. During his time with Cape Girardeau, he has managed more than $100 million of investment in city facilities including the Sports Plex and the new City Hall. The city has created more than 1,000 new jobs with those investments. Before he was city manager, Meyer worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation where he managed the building of the Bill Emerson Bridge. Meyer told the council that he is a man of faith and that faith called him to be in Cape Girardeau.

In other business, the council discussed moving forward with putting the Use Tax on the November ballot.

The tax is not a new, but a new Missouri statute will change the way the tax is collected.

Currently, it must be voluntarily reported and paid by residents who purchase items on the internet.

The Missouri statute will require that the sellers now capture the tax and return it to the proper taxing authority.

Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City currently do not have a statute to receive that tax and must pass a new ordinance.

Cape Girardeau Council members discussed working with other cities to help develop a unified message.

The council also approved an ordinance creating construction easements for the Independence Street project near Kingshighway.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.