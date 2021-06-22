Another cool night ahead. Warmer tomorrow afternoon.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was a fantastic day across the area with dry air and very pleasant temperatures. With the dry air in place, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Readings will be in the 60s by the late evening hours with lows in the middle 50s in most areas by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. We will see winds turn out of the southeast and this will bring more moisture into the area as well. Temperatures will still be a few degrees below average with highs in the middle 80s.

