Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police.

Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.

Authorities say a person who was believed to have been shot by the gunman was taken to a hospital and died.

The attacker also was shot and killed.

Officials didn’t describe the circumstances of the shooting in the city about 7 miles northwest of Denver.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the west bound lanes of I-24 in McCracken County.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks west bound lanes of I-24 at .5mm

Latest News

Nature's wrath is being felt across America. Powerful, violent storms are leaving behind paths...
Fire and fury: Inferno, storms wreak havoc across America
Both Laurel Police Department and Hattiesburg Police Department are looking for recruits for...
KSP investigates car crash involving Marshall County Deputy
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill