Heartland Votes
Advertisement

1-year-old dies after trapped between bed and wall in N.Y. home

The apartment building where a 1-year-old died is shown in this photo. A woman is facing...
The apartment building where a 1-year-old died is shown in this photo. A woman is facing manslaughter charges after her son died Saturday.(Source: News 12 Westchester/CNN)
By News 12 Westchester Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING VALLEY, NY (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER) - A woman is facing manslaughter charges after her 1-year-old son died Saturday.

It happened when the baby became trapped between a bed and a wall in the family’s Spring Valley home.

Authorities said Marie Dorleus left the child home alone with her two other children, a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old.

That 6-year-old is the one who ran to a neighbor for help.

First responders tried to revive the baby with CPR, but it was too late.

The surviving children are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
A Cape Girardeau man searching for arrowheads in Illinois, recently found a skull.
Possible ancient skull found in Thebes, Ill.
A canoer on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri drowned on Saturday, June 19.
Canoer on Current River in Carter Co. drowns

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
Cape Girardeau City Hall is located on the 400 block of Independence Street. (Source:...
Cape Girardeau City Council honors 2 men for their years of service
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Tornado survivors share their experience
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Police: Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the...
St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded