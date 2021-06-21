Heartland Votes
Willie Nelson & friends announce tour stop in the Ozarks

Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at...
Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Amphitheater at the Lake of the Ozarks announced a tour date this summer with Willie Nelson and friends.

The country music legend will appear Monday, August 16 at 7 p.m. Gary Allan and Aaron Raitiere.

Nelson’s career dates back to the 1960s. After writing many songs for artists, including Faron Young and Patsy Cline, his career took off in the 1970s. He released albums ‘Redheaded Stranger’ and ‘Stardust,’ which became critically acclaimed. He continued his success with other albums in the 1980s.

Nelson once worked as a dishwasher in Springfield, attempting to appear on the Ozarks Jubilee.

Tickets go on presale Thursday. Ticket sales for the general public starts Friday. CLICK HERE for ticket info.

