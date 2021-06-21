Heartland Votes
Union Co. man pleads guilty to sexual assault

By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 29 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Union County man has plead guilty to a sexual assault charge.

The Union County State’s Attorney announced on June 21 that Rusty Shipley, 22, of Anna, plead guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault.

Shipley was charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 17 years during 2020 and 2021.

Shipley was arrested in January 2021 following an investigation by Anna Police.

Shipley remains in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on September 9 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

