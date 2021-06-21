TRC rodeo team places 13th at College National Finals Rodeo

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College now has two of the top college bull riders in the nation.

Cole Skender and Holden Moss delivered outstanding performances at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

The TRC Raider Rodeo Team finished 13th in the Team National Standings.

Skender ended the 2020-21 season as Reserve National Champion.

At the CNFR, he won Go Round 1 and placed 2nd in the Championship Round.

Moss tied for first in Go Round 2 and finished 4th in the nation.

“Words can’t explain how proud I am of these guys plus all the guys and girls who stuck out the whole year last year with all the trials we went through,” said Chad Phipps, head coach of the TRC Raider Rodeo team. “I am happy to say both Cole and Holden will be back next year to get their degrees and finish out their college with us at Three Rivers.”

Contestants compete all year in the 11 regions of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association for a chance to rope or ride at the CNFR.

Three Rivers competes in the Ozark Region and will host a college rodeo Oct. 14-16 at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds.

