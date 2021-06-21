Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Storm causes damage in mid-Missouri, St. Louis area

Several parts of Missouri are cleaning up after strong overnight storms. (Source: Pexels/stock...
Several parts of Missouri are cleaning up after strong overnight storms. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Associated Press
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Several parts of Missouri are cleaning up after strong overnight storms.

Downed trees and power lines were common in mid-Missouri’s Audrain, Boone and Callaway counties after a thunderstorm with strong winds whipped through the region late Sunday.

The same storm moved into the St. Louis area early Monday.

There were no reports of injuries but by 7:30 a.m., more than 9,000 Ameren Missouri customers were still without power.

The storms were the result of a cold front that ushered in temperatures nearly 30 degrees cooler than the upper-90s heat of Sunday.

Temperatures on Monday were expected to barely get into the 70s in St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the west bound lanes of I-24 in McCracken County.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks west bound lanes of I-24 at .5mm

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain & Storms Today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook