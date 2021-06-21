Storm causes damage in mid-Missouri, St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Several parts of Missouri are cleaning up after strong overnight storms.

Downed trees and power lines were common in mid-Missouri’s Audrain, Boone and Callaway counties after a thunderstorm with strong winds whipped through the region late Sunday.

The same storm moved into the St. Louis area early Monday.

There were no reports of injuries but by 7:30 a.m., more than 9,000 Ameren Missouri customers were still without power.

The storms were the result of a cold front that ushered in temperatures nearly 30 degrees cooler than the upper-90s heat of Sunday.

Temperatures on Monday were expected to barely get into the 70s in St. Louis.

