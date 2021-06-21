SSM Health in Illinois launches Patient and Family Advisory Council

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health in Illinois has launched its first Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC).

The council is made up of 10 to 15 patients who have had a recent experience, either inpatient or outpatient, at an SSM Health facility, and three to four SSM Health staff or providers.

Patient and Family Advisory Council is a formal group that meets monthly for active collaboration between clinicians, hospital staff, and patients, family and caregivers to gain a greater understanding of the hospital experience through the eyes of the patient and family members.

The ultimate goal is to improve the patient experience, hospital quality and patient safety.

“The advisory council provides a format for honest feedback and dialogue; it will help us gain a better understanding of the patient experience,” said Lisa DiMarco, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “Being part of this council allows people a unique opportunity to be a part of the process in developing truly patient-centered care. The advisory council members are making a difference in the lives of future patients.”

Lisa Austin, Regional Advisor for Patient Experience and Customer Service, facilitates the meetings each month and notes that the group meets on a regular basis with workgroup sessions and goal setting.

“The work of this committee is to improve health outcomes with an even stronger focus on what matters most to our patients,” Austin shared. “This group is looking forward to making a great impact in the community.”

