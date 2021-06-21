Saint Francis welcomes new Vice President of Human Resources

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System has appointed Jason Snow as Vice President of Human Resources.

Snow joins Saint Francis from Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale, Illinois, where he served as System Director of Talent Acquisition.

He also serves as the Executive Consultant and Owner of DEFT, LLC, a Human Resources and Organizational Development consulting firm.

DEFT works with clients to develop strategic organizational restructuring plans and create individual leadership development plans with a results-based focus aligning with strategic goals.

“Engaged physicians and colleagues are instrumental in delivering our nationally recognized, award-winning care,” said Dr. Maryann Reese, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Jason’s extensive work in organizational development will be a tremendous asset as we continue to increase colleague engagement across the Healthcare System. Our colleagues deserve a Vice President of Human Resources who is committed to colleague engagement so that we can continue to be among the top hospitals in the nation.”

Snow brings nearly 15 years of healthcare human resources experience to Saint Francis with an emphasis on organizational development and culture.

Snow earned a Master of Arts in Management and Human Resources Development from Webster University in St. Louis and a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

