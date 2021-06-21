Rain & Storms Today

An extremely warm start to the first full day of summer with temperatures in the70s and low 80s! It will be humid and cloudy starting off the day. Leftover storms will continue across southern Illinois during the pre-dawn hours. Heading into the late morning and early afternoon, storm will likely develop along and behind a cold front. Storms look to be just ahead of the front in our southern counties which means there is the chance of an isolated severe storm for damaging winds in KY, TN, and southeast MO. Most areas in our southern counties will receive heavier rain that could accumulate to 1″ with isolated spots of 2″ or higher. High temperatures will be during the morning and will drop through the day. Clouds will start to clear later tonight with temperatures reaching the mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

Cooler and more comfortable weather conditions will stay around for a few days. Low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly sunshine.

By the end of the week, southerly winds return making it humid, warmer, and rain/storms again.

-Lisa

