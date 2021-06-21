Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rain & Storms Today

Cooler temperatures arrive this afternoon/evening....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An extremely warm start to the first full day of summer with temperatures in the70s and low 80s! It will be humid and cloudy starting off the day. Leftover storms will continue across southern Illinois during the pre-dawn hours. Heading into the late morning and early afternoon, storm will likely develop along and behind a cold front. Storms look to be just ahead of the front in our southern counties which means there is the chance of an isolated severe storm for damaging winds in KY, TN, and southeast MO. Most areas in our southern counties will receive heavier rain that could accumulate to 1″ with isolated spots of 2″ or higher. High temperatures will be during the morning and will drop through the day. Clouds will start to clear later tonight with temperatures reaching the mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

Cooler and more comfortable weather conditions will stay around for a few days. Low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly sunshine.

By the end of the week, southerly winds return making it humid, warmer, and rain/storms again.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys, suspect
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
Ryder, who was representing the Windy City, scored top talent.
Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen crowned in Marion, Ill.
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/20/2021
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/20/2021
First Alert Weather @ 5 p.m. 6/20/2021
First Alert Weather @ 5 p.m. 6/20/2021
First Alert Weather 6/20 6a.m.
First Alert Weather 6/20 6a.m.