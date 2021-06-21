Heartland Votes
Public parking options available for Great Race

Organizers say parking will not be an issue as they have already thought about where you can...
Organizers say parking will not be an issue as they have already thought about where you can park.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re planning on going to the Great Race on Tuesday, you will need to find a place to park.

Organizers say parking will not be an issue though, as they have already thought about where you can park.

Alyssa Phares with Visit Cape said they have created a map for public parking and restrooms for the Great Race to help you out.

There are seven parking places nearby and that will place you near the downtown event.

“I think out of all those lots, plenty of public parking spaces are available and then if you get there early, I’m sure you can snag some street parking along any number of public streets surrounding the event,” said Phares.

Click here to locate the map.

