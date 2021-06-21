Possible ancient skull found in Thebes, Ill.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man searching for arrowheads in Illinois, recently found a skull.

After turning it into Illinois State Police for examination, he’s currently looking to get it back.

On Thebes Island, the water is high, but as the current goes down, explorers come to search the area for artifacts.

“I reached down to pick up what I thought was a rock and it was a human skull,” he said.

Artifact collector Michael Bragg said finding the skull took him by surprise.

“The next morning, I called Illinois State Police and asked them where I could meet up with them to hand this over to them,” he said.

Bragg agreed to meet the officers back in Thebes where he says, the tables were turned.

“They wanted to talk to me and interview me. Turned out that I’m the homicide suspect,” said Bragg.

He says law enforcement wanted to go over his story several times before he decided to make a statement.

“The line of questioning made me feel like I was a suspect. So, I just cut that short and made a statement,” he said.

And now, he’s looking to get the skull back.

“Whenever they found out that it wasn’t a homicide suspect, that prehistoric artifact should’ve been returned to me, I believe. But, they said it went to a museum. And they wouldn’t tell me which museum,” he said.

Bragg said he reached out to the Illinois State Police and he’s still waiting to hear about how he can retrieve his artifact.

We also reached out to the Illinois State police for comment but have yet to hear back.

