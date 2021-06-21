Miss Illinois 2021, Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen 2021 crowned in Marion, Ill.

Marion, Ill. (KFVS) - Contestants filled the Marion Cultural and Civic Center to compete in the Miss Illinois Scholarship competition Saturday night, crowning two young ladies. One who is a familiar face to those in the Heartland.

“I couldn’t even breathe. I was so shocked,” Isabelle Hanson, Miss Illinois said.

Speechless, that’s how Heartland News reporter-anchor described the moment she was crowned Miss Illinois 2021.

“I’ve been working for this since I was 17 years old. I remember being a teen and admiring the Miss Illinois contestants and previous Miss Illinois, because they make such an impact on the communities,” Hanson said.

She planned to grace the stage in Marion last year, but that was interrupted by the pandemic. This year, along with her title, she received over $11,000 in scholarship awards. So did Kylie Ryder, Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen 2021.

“Oh, I was completely shocked. I don’t expect that at all. I was supper grateful when I heard my name,” Ryder said.

Ryder said the turnout was unexpected, and is excited to the see the competition and life post pandemic get going.

“I was expecting a lot less people than there actually was, just due to the pandemic and due to COVID. But I was really happy to see that there were a lot of people in the audience,” Ryder said.

In just a couple of weeks, Ryder heads to Orlando, Florida to compete in Miss America Outstanding Teen. As for Isabelle, she too has big plans ahead of her.

“I’ll be going to Miss America at the end of the year,” Hanson said.

Hanson said she is thankful for all her KFVS and Heartland family for their support.

If you would like to keep up with Hanson’s journey, you can follow their social media page.

