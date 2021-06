MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Diagnostic Center will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, June 29 at their walk-in clinic.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last.

They will have both the Pfizer and J&J vaccines available.

Everyone 12 and up is eligible to receive the vaccine.

