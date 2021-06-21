Heartland Votes
Illinois VFW honors Illinois National Guard members as Hometown Heroes

Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, left, of Springfield, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of...
Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, left, of Springfield, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, Senior Airman Cole Gelfius, of Dahlgren, second from left, Airman of the Year of the Illinois Air National Guard, Spc. Avery Caraker, of DuQuoin, center, Warrior of the Year of the Illinois Army National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dena Ballowe, of Litchfield, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Illinois National Guard, accept the Department of Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars 2021 Hometown Heroes of the Year Award from Illinois VFW State Commander Laurie Emmer, of Sycamore, at their 100th annual State Convention June 11 in Springfield, Illinois.(U.S. Army/Barbara Wilson)
By Clayton Hester
Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois National Guard (ILNG) has been honored as Hometown Heroes of the Year.

The honor was given by the Department of Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars to the 13,000 members of the Illinois National Guard.

The award was given at the 100th annual VFW State Convention in Springfield, Illinois.

“Those of us who served full time in the military trained for missions every day,” VFW District 15 Commander Gary Fravel said. “The Illinois National Guard doesn’t train every day and no one was prepared for the pandemic. In the past year and a half, they did what was asked of them and more. They truly deserve to be honored.”

Fravel, a Thompsonville resident and retired U.S. Army first sergeant, nominated the ILNG for the award.

“Each one of the men and women who responded to our missions in 2020 and 2021 got a call, they packed their bags, put on their uniforms, laced up their boots really tight and responded to the call of not only their nation, but their state and community. But every one of them volunteered to go,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, of Springfield, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “It is a real honor to be here as the Adjutant General and the Commander of the Illinois National Guard to receive this award honoring their outstanding performance.”

Neely said the mobilizations numbers have been substantial, and “you have to go back to World War II to see such a significant level.”

