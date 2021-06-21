Illinois governor signs voter access plan that moves primary

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois’ primary election will be moved from March to June next year under a plan that expands voter access and was recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The new law makes voting by mail a permanent option, allows jail inmates awaiting trial to cast ballots and makes Election Day in November a state holiday.

Pritzker says Illinois will stand up “for a strong, secure, and accessible democracy.”

The law took effect immediately.

