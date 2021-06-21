Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois governor signs voter access plan that moves primary

Illinois’ primary election will be moved from March to June next year under a plan that expands...
Illinois’ primary election will be moved from March to June next year under a plan that expands voter access and was recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.((Source: WOIO))
By Associated Press
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois’ primary election will be moved from March to June next year under a plan that expands voter access and was recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The new law makes voting by mail a permanent option, allows jail inmates awaiting trial to cast ballots and makes Election Day in November a state holiday.

Pritzker says Illinois will stand up “for a strong, secure, and accessible democracy.”

The law took effect immediately.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the west bound lanes of I-24 in McCracken County.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks west bound lanes of I-24 at .5mm

Latest News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a $42 billion spending plan for Illinois that includes $2.5...
Illinois governor signs $42B state spending plan into law
Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt speaks to reporters after being announced as the next attorney...
Gov. Parson, AG Schmitt send letter back to Department of Justice, respond defiantly over gun law
Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 85 into law on June 14, establishing the Second...
AG Schmitt, Gov. Parson send letter to Pres. Biden, DOJ on ‘federal overreach’
Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Wednesday, June 16 making Juneteenth an official...
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs legislation making Juneteenth official state holiday