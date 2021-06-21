Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heavy rain slowly pushes out of the Heartland this afternoon

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Torrential downpours will cause flash flooding and dangerous driving through the southern half of the Heartland through the afternoon hours. There is a small threat there could be a severe storm that causes strong winds. This evening the severe threat will be over, but there could be a few passing showers. Dry weather moves in tonight along with some much cooler air. Low tonight will drop into the lower to mid 50s. Even with lots of sunshine on Tuesday, some areas may not even hit 80 degrees! Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s across most of the area. Hotter and wetter weather returns by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the west bound lanes of I-24 in McCracken County.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks west bound lanes of I-24 at .5mm

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain & Storms Today
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 6/21
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 6/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/20/2021
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/20/2021