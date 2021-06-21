Heavy rain slowly pushes out of the Heartland this afternoon

Torrential downpours will cause flash flooding and dangerous driving through the southern half of the Heartland through the afternoon hours. There is a small threat there could be a severe storm that causes strong winds. This evening the severe threat will be over, but there could be a few passing showers. Dry weather moves in tonight along with some much cooler air. Low tonight will drop into the lower to mid 50s. Even with lots of sunshine on Tuesday, some areas may not even hit 80 degrees! Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s across most of the area. Hotter and wetter weather returns by the end of the week.

