Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion revises visitor policy

Heartland Regional Medical Center is located in Marion, ill. (Source: KFVS)
Heartland Regional Medical Center is located in Marion, ill. (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois announced it has revised its visitor policy.

This follows Phase 5 in the Governor JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois reopening plan.

Starting on Monday, June 21, and until further notice, the visitor policy is as follows:

  • Screenings: All visitors will continue to undergo temperature and illness screenings and will be required to wear masks and perform good hand hygiene.
  • Third Floor, Inpatient Medical Unit:  Hospital inpatients, not suspected of COVID-19, will be allowed Two (2) visitors. Visitor hours are from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.
  • Surgical Unit & Perioperative Services, Outpatient Lab/Imaging, Outpatient Clinics (Medical Office Building): Two (2) visitors will be allowed per patient.
  • Emergency Department: Two (2) visitors will be allowed per patient.
  • Visitor Movement: Approved Visitors are asked to stay in the patient’s room, or designated waiting area, throughout the length of their visit.
  • Intensive Care Unit (ICU): Visitors to ICU patients NOT suspected of COVID-19, are subject to review by the Charge Nurse. No visitors will be allowed for ICU patients suspected of COVID-19.
  • Courtyard Café: Open to both HRMC Staff and other, specific guests. This includes:
    • Individuals with an appointment at the hospital.
    • Individuals visiting, or accompanying, a patient
  • Approved Points of Entry for Patients and Visitors:
    • Main Entrance: Open from 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    • Emergency Department Entrance: Open 24 hours, every day.

Under special circumstances, some visitor restrictions will be taken into consideration. Heartland Regional said theses considerations will be taken on a case-by-case basis, such as when it is essential to ensure the emotional health and well-being of the patient.

Visitors are asked to check with the nursing staff if there any questions.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the west bound lanes of I-24 in McCracken County.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks west bound lanes of I-24 at .5mm

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday,...
9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson, Franklin Counties
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Bi-County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, June 20.
Bi-County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 case
The Bi-County Health Department reported four more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 19.
4 more COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson Co.