Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion revises visitor policy

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois announced it has revised its visitor policy.

This follows Phase 5 in the Governor JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois reopening plan.

Starting on Monday, June 21, and until further notice, the visitor policy is as follows:

Screenings: All visitors will continue to undergo temperature and illness screenings and will be required to wear masks and perform good hand hygiene.

Third Floor, Inpatient Medical Unit: Hospital inpatients, not suspected of COVID-19, will be allowed Two (2) visitors. Visitor hours are from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

Surgical Unit & Perioperative Services, Outpatient Lab/Imaging, Outpatient Clinics (Medical Office Building): Two (2) visitors will be allowed per patient.

Emergency Department: Two (2) visitors will be allowed per patient.

Visitor Movement: Approved Visitors are asked to stay in the patient’s room, or designated waiting area, throughout the length of their visit.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU): Visitors to ICU patients NOT suspected of COVID-19, are subject to review by the Charge Nurse. No visitors will be allowed for ICU patients suspected of COVID-19.

Courtyard Café: Open to both HRMC Staff and other, specific guests. This includes: Individuals with an appointment at the hospital. Individuals visiting, or accompanying, a patient

Approved Points of Entry for Patients and Visitors: Main Entrance: Open from 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Emergency Department Entrance: Open 24 hours, every day.



Under special circumstances, some visitor restrictions will be taken into consideration. Heartland Regional said theses considerations will be taken on a case-by-case basis, such as when it is essential to ensure the emotional health and well-being of the patient.

Visitors are asked to check with the nursing staff if there any questions.

